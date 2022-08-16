Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her new viral video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has reacted to her new viral video and clarified her comments which landed her in hot water recently.



The US magazine Newsweek, citing sources close to the attorney claimed Camille has clarified her comments.

Camille says that she had meant to say, ‘abuse victim’ in the viral clip, which is doing rounds on the internet and being shared by Amber Heard supporters.

Camille represented Johnny Depp in defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard and won the hearts of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans.

However, recently she was at the centre of controversy after a clip from the closing arguments of the trial went viral where she accidentally calls Johnny Depp an ‘abuser’.

In her closing statement, Vasquez had said, "Amber never thought she would have to face her abuser."