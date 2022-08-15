Prince Harry’s future plan after memoir revealed

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is allegedly trying to brand himself as Barack Obama, the former president of US, and the Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.



The royal commentator said Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, who quit the royal duties back in 2020, wants to be seen as a leader in the United States.

She told Express UK, Lilibet and Archie’s father has been tipped to use his upcoming memoir to rewrite his story to become a US leader.

Kinsey said, "What I think he's trying to do is brand himself as Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes."

"I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that. He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go."