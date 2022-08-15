Saif Ali Khan defends nepotism in shocking new remarks

Saif Ali Khan believes nepotism is better explained as a ‘genetic bet’

Saif Ali Khan never misses a chance speak about nepotism and dissect it for the masses who are against it, and has once again defended the practice in Bollywood.

The Nawab of Bollywood opened a debate that ‘will go on for a long time’, as stated by the actor himself. According to the dashing Bollywood actor, nepotism is just another word for “genetic bet.”

“When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son or Dharmendra’s son, you’re thinking maybe history will repeat itself. So, they are making a genetic bet. That’s what I am thinking, rather than just making a bet on talent,” said Saif in an interview with NDTV.

He further added, “So yes, maybe I got a chance because of my mother (Sharmila Tagore), but that is more genetics than nepotism. It’s a genetic investment that the producer was making.”