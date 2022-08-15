Police probe ‘online threat’ to JK Rowling

London: Scottish police said on Sunday they were investigating an apparent "online threat" made to Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
"We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries," said a Police Scotland spokeswoman.
The 57-year-old writer tweeted on Friday that she was "feeling very sick right now" as news broke of the attack on Rushdie in New York state.
In response, a user tweeted "Don´t worry you are next".
Rowling shared a screenshot of the reply, asking Twitter moderators "any chance of some support?"
The tweet appeared to have been taken down on Sunday.
The author also tweeted that police had been informed.
