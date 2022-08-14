World leaders, foreign dignitaries wish Pakistan on 75 years of Independence

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Twitter/@RusEmbPakistan/@SecBlinken/AFP/File

As Pakistan celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Sunday wishes from world leaders and foreign dignitaries poured in to commemorate the country’s diamond jubilee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his counterpart Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion. In his message, President Putin wished for “Pakistan’s success in economic and social development, well-earned respect possessed by it on international arena.”

United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his message offered best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

“For more than seven decades, the US and Pakistan have worked together in partnership […] I look forward to strengthening our relationship in years to come as we look for opportunities to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity in South Asia.”

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent their wishes for the Pakistani nation and congratulated PM Shahbaz and President Alvi.

UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also extended their congratulatory messages to the PM and President of Pakistan.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, in a statement, also wished Pakistan and Canadian-Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion citing that his nation celebrates the strong bonds that unite Canadian and Pakistani people.

“Canada and Pakistan enjoy a longstanding relationship, and this year also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. We remain committed to fighting climate change, advancing women's empowerment, and promoting regional peace and stability,” Trudeau stated.

Chinese ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong tweeted a video sharing the bilateral ties and friendship shared by both nations through the years.

Taking to Twitter German Ambassador-Designate Alfred Grannas and Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish also shared video messages for Pakistanis on the special occasion.



“Right now the UK and Pakistan are collaborating to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges from driving forward action on climate change to improving gender equality,” Dalgleish said.



British High Commissioner Christian Turner, shared a letter for Pakistanis on Twitter.

“Our history unites us but does not define our future. The UK and Pakistan are EK Saath,” Turner wrote in his letter.

Special message by the Charge d'Affaires of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Sardar Ahmed Shakeeb was also shared by the Government of Pakistan’s official twitter account.



“Since the establishment of the new Islamic government in Kabul, we have been supporting the vital interests of each other and facilitating close cooperation and affairs of trade, education, culture, health and people-to-people relations,” Shakeeb said, adding that the friendship between people of both the nations are “strengthening with each passing day”.

Australian envoy Neil Hawkins dressed up in green and white celebrated the people-to-people links between the two nations, also emphasising on the passion shared by both country’s for the game of cricket.





