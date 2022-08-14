Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day

A big flag of Pakistan is seen with the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam in the background amid Independence Day celebration in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating today (Sunday) its diamond jubilee, 75th anniversary, of its Independence Day with great enthusiasm and traditional zeal.

The day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations every year is the national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies are also at provincial, divisional and district headquarter levels throughout the country.

'We need to remain united'

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress and prosperity of the country.

“We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland,” the president said in a message on the 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan being observed on August 14 (today).

While celebrating the Day, he stressed that they should not forget their oppressed brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

'Nothing is more dangerous than internal division'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on Independence Day, said that nothing is more dangerous for a nation than internal division, disruption and chaos for such negative forces undermine the solidarity and integrity of the country and rob societies of their national purpose.

He said that Independence Day is a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

Former president and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said that the supremacy of elected parliament of the people is essential for a free, independent and dignified Pakistan. “Now the time has come to make sustainable decisions for the country and the nation by fully implementing the Charter of Democracy.”

He said the power-hungry dictators tried to distort the Constitution but failed. “Only an empowered parliament can decide the future of the country and the nation. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto solidified the pact of unity and solidarity between the federation and all units with her blood.” He said that the 18th Amendment has guaranteed a strong and stable Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that today the entire nation is celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm but we should never forget that today Pakistan is facing challenges on internal, external, ideological and geographical fronts.