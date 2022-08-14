Malala Yousafzai asks Pakistanis to stand for dignity of every person on Independence Day

BIRMINGHAM: Taking to her social media, Malala Yousafzai on Sunday wished Pakistan a “Happy 75th Independence Day”.

As an advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights, Malala took to Twitter calling her fellow countryment to stand for equality and dignity of every person regardless of their “caste, religion or ethnicity”.

Dressed in a pistachio green attire, the 25-year-old shared a photo on Instagram with her husband Asser Malik and an image of Quaid-e-Azam alongside his popular quote on equality.



“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” the quote read.

“Today and every day, we must stand for the dignity of every person in our beloved country, regardless of their caste, religion or ethnicity,” she tweeted, emphasising how the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah asked to do the same.

