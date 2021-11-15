Malala fears Taliban will keep girls out of school

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Sunday said she was concerned that the Taliban’s block on girls’ education in Afghanistan will not be temporary, as claimed.
Yousafzai told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that “I’m afraid that this ban that they have announced right now that they’re calling temporary might not actually be temporary.” A similar ban in 1996 “lasted for five years”, she pointed out.
The Taliban have claimed they will allow girls to return once they have ensured security and stricter segregation under their interpretation of Islamic law.
“We’re calling on the Taliban to immediately allow girls to have access to their complete education, we’re calling on G20 leaders and other world leaders to ensure that girls’ rights are protected in Afghanistan,” said Yousafzai. The 24-year-old activist sent an open letter last month urging the ban be reversed.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman, who had returned from Germany recently, was abducted from Gojra on Sunday. M Yasin of...
LAHORE: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday....
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 protocols...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a mobile service as part of measles, rubella campaign 2021...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has prohibited the telecast of footage from the...
SUKKUR: Kidnappers have demanded Rs6 million from the parents of an abducted person in Sukkur, when the victim and his...