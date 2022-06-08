Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see ‘Ms. Marvel’ reflect Pakistani immigrants

Malala Yousafzai is touched by the representation of Pakistanis in ‘Ms. Marvel’

Malala Yousafzai recently shared how much she relates to the new Marvel mini-series Ms. Marvel, as the show depicts Imaan Vellani as an American-Pakistani superhero from an immigrant Muslim family.

The show presents MCU’s first Muslim superhero, and revolves around Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teen who is a major fan of Captain Marvel.

Malala, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, posted a special note for the show on her Instagram story that read: “It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character that eats the same foods, listens to the same music, or uses the same Urdu phrases as me.”

Thanking the creators of the show, the Malala continued, “What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel.”

Marvel also reposted Malala’s note on their official handle as a show of appreciation.