Malala Yousafzai overjoyed to see ‘Ms. Marvel’ reflect Pakistani immigrants

Malala Yousafzai recently shared how much she relates to the new Marvel mini-series Ms. Marvel, as the show depicts Imaan Vellani as an American-Pakistani superhero from an immigrant Muslim family.
The show presents MCU’s first Muslim superhero, and revolves around Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teen who is a major fan of Captain Marvel.
Malala, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, posted a special note for the show on her Instagram story that read: “It is not every day that I turn on the TV and find a character that eats the same foods, listens to the same music, or uses the same Urdu phrases as me.”
Thanking the creators of the show, the Malala continued, “What a joy to see Ms. Marvel reflect the lives of a Pakistani immigrant family and reveal a young superhero whose powers connect to her heritage. Thank you, Marvel and Disney+, and most importantly, Ms. Marvel.”
Marvel also reposted Malala’s note on their official handle as a show of appreciation.
