Malala speaks at Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony

Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, speaks during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games, at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, on July 28, 2022. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai on Friday spoke at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

While representing Pakistan at the ceremony, she highlighted the importance of girls' education in Pakistan.

Malala took to her Instagram to share the video of her speech in which she emphasised on the importance of girls' education.

“Every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams," she wrote.

In her video’s caption, Malala also wrote, “Last night I had the honour to celebrate Birmingham, UK at the #CommonwealthGames opening ceremony.”

She also wished “good luck” to all the participating athletes.

Birmingham 2022 also shared Malala's address on their official Twitter handle terming it as a "very special and poignant address."







