Britney Spears receives support from Jennifer Lopez amid K-Fed feud

Britney Spears received support from fellow artist Jennifer Lopez after she quoted her in one of her social media posts amid feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hit-maker reflected on “independence” and “equality” while sharing a JLo quote which she said in her Netflix documentary Halftime.

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet… heart… mouth… eyes… and body… to express yourself however you may!!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal!!! Not even touching, covering, and holding me against my will for 4 months!!!,” Spears captioned the post.

“As Jennifer Lopez once said ’You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice’!!!” she added with the clip of herself modelling different outfits.

Concluding her post, Spears wrote, “I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind!!! GOD BLESS U ALL Psss I shot this today !!!”

The Marry Me actor dropped three hearts in the comment section of the post while also sharing it on her stories along with a picture featuring both the singers attending the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Stay Strong,” the wife of Ben Affleck wrote on the picture.

Spears’ has been defending her bold choice of posting nude snaps on her social media following the claims of her former husband that her sons, Sean and Jayden, have decided not to meet her.

K-Fed claimed in his interview with Daily Mail that the teenage boys also have problem with singer’s picture sans clothes that she shares online.