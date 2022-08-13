'Great shame’ Royal Family can’t do anything about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’

The upcoming season 5 of The Crown series will reportedly unearth painful story of Diana's death, Camilla and Charles' ties.

A royal insider Angela Levin spilt the beans to the Daily Star about fresh fears regarding the upcoming instalment of the drama.

The upcoming season is expected to shed light on several controversies regarding the late Princess of Wales and the fire at Windsor Castle.

The biographer also said that the Royal family is fearful of the effect of the hit Netflix series. “Yes, I think they are. I think it will be very painful,” she said.

Angela added: “But you can't stop a programme like that.”

“There's nothing really they can do about it. It's a great shame. They just have to have what the Queen has always said, a stiff upper lip,” the royal author remarked.

However, the author added that the Royal Family is “used to having a difficult life with people saying rude things and making bad comments. But actually, it can in some ways turn people around when they realise it's not true.”