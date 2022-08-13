Meghan Markle humiliated again by British voters?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has allegedly been humiliated again by the British voters despite growing support for Prince Harry’s sweetheart to make a White House bid.



According to the Express UK, the new poll reveals UK voters are of the view that Donald Trump as President would be better for Britain than if the Duchess of Sussex made a successful bid for the White House.

The polling shows Meghan Markle’s popularity has plummeted deeply in Britain as voters favoured a Trump presidency over the Duchess.

Earlier, the polls of US voters had also disclosed that Donald Trump would easily beat Meghan Markle if they contest 2024 elections against each other.

Meghan’s popularity in the UK has been low since she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to US.