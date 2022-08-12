Prince Harry ‘completely done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team’s tactics

Prince Harry has reportedly become ‘done’ with Meghan Markle’s PR team choice and ‘wants out’.
This revelation has been made by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel.
There, he claimed, “Harry, according to a very good source, wants a complete clear-out.”
“This could prove a bit thorny because most of the people responsible for their joint PR are all recommendations previously of his wife, former actress, Meghan Markle.”
While discussing the blame game, he added, “It's never the celebrity's fault, it's your fault.”
Before concluding also pointed out how things will always be an “ongoing battle” on "who they're going to hire, who they're going to keep and, more importantly, who they're going to fire".
