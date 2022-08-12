 
Friday August 12, 2022
Entertainment

Meghan Markle asked manger to 'vet' Prince Harry before relationship

Meghan Markle reportedly had her manager see if Prince Harry was 'a good fit' before her relationship went public

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
Meghan Markle asked manger to ‘vet’ Prince Harry before relationship
Meghan Markle asked manger to ‘vet’ Prince Harry before relationship

Meghan Markle allegedly had her manager look into and vet Prince Harry as a candidate before their relationship went public.

This claim has been shared by royal author and biographer Tom Bower and comes straight from Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

The manager admitted, “As Meghan carried on whispering with excitement, Nelthorpe-Cowne interrupted, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?’ Meghan replied, ‘I’ve googled Harry. I’ve gone deeply into his life’.”

He also added, “Nelthorpe-Cowne was left in no doubt that Meghan had carefully researched every aspect of Harry and his past life. She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate.” 