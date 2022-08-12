Meghan Markle asked manger to ‘vet’ Prince Harry before relationship

Meghan Markle allegedly had her manager look into and vet Prince Harry as a candidate before their relationship went public.

This claim has been shared by royal author and biographer Tom Bower and comes straight from Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

The manager admitted, “As Meghan carried on whispering with excitement, Nelthorpe-Cowne interrupted, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?’ Meghan replied, ‘I’ve googled Harry. I’ve gone deeply into his life’.”

He also added, “Nelthorpe-Cowne was left in no doubt that Meghan had carefully researched every aspect of Harry and his past life. She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate.”