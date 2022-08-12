Meghan Markle asked manger to ‘vet’ Prince Harry before relationship

Meghan Markle allegedly had her manager look into and vet Prince Harry as a candidate before their relationship went public.
This claim has been shared by royal author and biographer Tom Bower and comes straight from Meghan Markle’s former manager Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.
The manager admitted, “As Meghan carried on whispering with excitement, Nelthorpe-Cowne interrupted, ‘Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?’ Meghan replied, ‘I’ve googled Harry. I’ve gone deeply into his life’.”
He also added, “Nelthorpe-Cowne was left in no doubt that Meghan had carefully researched every aspect of Harry and his past life. She understood precisely the man she was meeting: needy, volatile, unhappy and seeking a soulmate.”
Kim Kardashian spat out 818 Tequila shot at Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Netflix prepare for the ‘worst case’ amid fears that they’ll be ‘scooped’
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn started dating in 2017 and have kept their romance away from public eye
BTS Jin is going to work at the company of his favourite video game
Brooklyn Beckham debuted latest tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brad Pitt shares six kids with Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne