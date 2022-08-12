Olivia Wilde wins custody case against Jason Sudeikis in New York court

File footage





Olivia Wilde has secured her first victory in the custody battle after a judge dismissed her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York.

According to court documents obtained, a judge dismissed Sudeikis’ petition and ruled that their kids’ home state is California (where Wilde lives).

It comes after Sudeikis filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.

The exes — who dated for nearly 10 years before their split in November 2020, have been co-parenting their kids and living between L.A, London and New York.

Furthermore, in the legal documents, the House actress slammed her ex for the "aggressive" tactic of intentionally trying to ‘threaten’ and ‘embarrass’ her when she was unexpectedly handed custody papers on stage live at CinemaCon earlier this year.

She said, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."