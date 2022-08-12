Prince William 'confident' about 'nailing' US visit post disastrous Caribbean tour

Prince William is reportedly ‘confident’ that he will ‘nail’ his upcoming visit to the US

Prince William is reportedly ‘confident’ that he will ‘nail’ his upcoming visit to the US despite the disaster that was his last royal tour of the Caribbean with wife Kate Middleton.

As per a source quoted by Life & Style, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are positive of their success in the US when they visit later this year for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

The insider said: “Unlike their recent, not-so-successful Caribbean tour, William and Kate have a big say in their speeches and are going to be doing things their way this time.”

“William is confident that they'll nail it,” the source further stated.



This comes as Prince William and Kate are said to also be planning to ‘divert attention away’ from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir with their planned visit to the US.