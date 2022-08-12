Prince William 'confident' about 'nailing' US visit post disastrous Caribbean tour

Prince William is reportedly ‘confident’ that he will ‘nail’ his upcoming visit to the US despite the disaster that was his last royal tour of the Caribbean with wife Kate Middleton.
As per a source quoted by Life & Style, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are positive of their success in the US when they visit later this year for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
The insider said: “Unlike their recent, not-so-successful Caribbean tour, William and Kate have a big say in their speeches and are going to be doing things their way this time.”
“William is confident that they'll nail it,” the source further stated.
This comes as Prince William and Kate are said to also be planning to ‘divert attention away’ from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir with their planned visit to the US.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need guards with 'elite' training
Kate Middleton finds it hard to be switch on and switch off during duties
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rebuilding their brand for financial support
Britney Spears is raising voice on privacy violation by ex-husband
Brooklyn Beckham says he would 'literally die' for his passion of cooking
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in April this year.