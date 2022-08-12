Ben Affleck blames paps for making Jennifer Lopez honeymoon a 'tsunami'

Ben Affleck has been worried over intruding media attention during honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, who tied with the On The Floor hitmaker last month, jetted off to Paris for his honeymoon.

It is not revealed that the couple felt uncomfortable over paparazzi chasing them on the private vacation. Bennifer, who previously got engaged in 2003, ended their relationship over excess media glare.

In a statement released the day before the original nuptials, they said, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.” (And, of course, they never rescheduled that particular wedding.)

“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source tells Page Six. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level."

“Ben is used to the flashing lights,” says the source. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets p*ssed off.”