Amber Heard’s ‘incriminating evidence’ against Elon Musk leaked: Insider

Insiders bring to light Amber Heard’s incriminating evidence on Elon Musk, straight from their relationship days.
A source from Amber and Elon’s close inner circle, Gia, pseudo name, has just broken her silence over it all.
She offered insight into the ‘bond’ between the two and told House In Habit, “the rumour has always been that she has some dark [expletive] on him, and that’s why he’s indebted to her.”
“it's not surprising for anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming him. She had a method.”
Gia recalls, “she would get Elon really [expletive] up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.”
