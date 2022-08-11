Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is the next ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in a recent post was seen wearing a onesie with ‘Desi Girl’ written on it.

The Quantico star recently shared a picture of little Malti wearing a onesie with Desi Girl written over it on her Instagram.

The 40-year-old made sure to not reveal her daughter’s full face and also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post, reported NDTV.

Priyanka is usually referred as a ‘desi girl’ in Bollywood after she did the 2008 film Dostana, in which she danced to the iconic song Desi Girl.

A few days back, the couple also hosted a grand party where Malti Marie could be seen wearing a frock which had ‘6 months’ engraved on it. Priyanka posted the picture concealing the face of her daughter with a heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti through surrogacy this year in January.