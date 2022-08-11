Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is the next ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in a recent post was seen wearing a onesie with ‘Desi Girl’ written on it.
The Quantico star recently shared a picture of little Malti wearing a onesie with Desi Girl written over it on her Instagram.
The 40-year-old made sure to not reveal her daughter’s full face and also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post, reported NDTV.
Priyanka is usually referred as a ‘desi girl’ in Bollywood after she did the 2008 film Dostana, in which she danced to the iconic song Desi Girl.
A few days back, the couple also hosted a grand party where Malti Marie could be seen wearing a frock which had ‘6 months’ engraved on it. Priyanka posted the picture concealing the face of her daughter with a heart emoji.
Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti through surrogacy this year in January.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson called it quits last week after nine months of relationship
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian welcomed their second baby, a son, via surrogacy
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline shares old videos of singer arguing and shouting with sons
Shawn Mendes announced he has cancelled his Wonder World tour due to focus on mental health
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique moves on after calling it quits with the singer following their 11-year-long romance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one major supporter, Princess Eugenie