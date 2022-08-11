 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is the next ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in a recent post was seen wearing a onesie with ‘Desi Girl’ on it!

By Web Desk
August 11, 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is the next ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in a recent post was seen wearing a onesie with ‘Desi Girl’ written on it.

The Quantico star recently shared a picture of little Malti wearing a onesie with Desi Girl written over it on her Instagram.

The 40-year-old made sure to not reveal her daughter’s full face and also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the post, reported NDTV.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie is the next ‘desi girl’

Priyanka is usually referred as a ‘desi girl’ in Bollywood after she did the 2008 film Dostana, in which she danced to the iconic song Desi Girl.

A few days back, the couple also hosted a grand party where Malti Marie could be seen wearing a frock which had ‘6 months’ engraved on it. Priyanka posted the picture concealing the face of her daughter with a heart emoji.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed baby Malti through surrogacy this year in January.