Armie Hammer's victims speak out against the actor

Two of Armie Hammer's exes speak on camera about alleged abuse at the hands of the actor in a new investigative docuseries"House of Hammer" that puts the embattled actor's private life back in the spotlight.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison share alleged messages and voice notes from Armie that detail his purported sexual and cannibalistic fantasies.

"I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use," reads one alleged message from the actor to Morrison.

The trailer also reveals an Instagram message Armie allegedly wrote to a woman in which he allegedly says he's "100% a cannibal" and "I want to eat you."