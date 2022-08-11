Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck moving to Bel-Air mansion

Jennifer Lopez and ben Affleck are reportedly have no plans to buy new home as the newlyweds have decided to renovate the sizeable mansion Lopez already owns in Bel-Air.
The couple, according to TMZ, have not bought a new home and now they have no plans to do so.
Affleck and Lopez have been house hunting in Los Angeles for months with claims that the couple had plunked down more than 50 million for James Packer's Beverly Hills estate in June.
The couple will reportedly spend a year renovating the sizeable mansion Lopez already owns in Bel-Air before moving back into the dwelling in late 2023.
The outlet claimed that the plan is now to call Lopez's Mediterranean style mansion, which she purchased from actress Sela Ward in 2016, their dream forever home.
