Asia Cup 2022: When will qualifiers start and where?

Asia Cup trophy. -ACC/File

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today announced the schedule of qualifiers for the Asia Cup 2022 being hosted in Oman from August 20.

In the opening match, Singapore will face Hong Kong on August 20. UAE and Kuwait are the two other participating teams in the qualifiers.

The matches will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

A top team from qualifiers will advance to the main T20 Asia Cup event and join India and Pakistan in Group A.



In a statement, Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket and Vice President of the ACC said, "We are indeed grateful on being chosen as hosts to stage the Qualifiers of the Asia Cup 2022. We assure Oman to be at the top of its hospitality and its facilities for all the teams in the Qualifiers. We also offer sincere thanks to ACC and SLC to select Oman as the venue for the Qualifiers of ACC's marquee event."

The main event will start on August 27 with hosts Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. India and Pakistan will take on each other in a high-octane contest on August 28 in Dubai.

Sharjah is the other venue to host the Asian event till September 11.