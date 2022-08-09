Johnny Depp losing public support?

Johnny Depp received massive likes from fans, friends and industry colleagues for his celebratory statement after emerging victorious in defamation case against Amber Heard in June.



The Hollywood star's post garnered around 20 million likes and thousands of comments, including many from equally famous faces.



However, since a vault of unseen evidence (that was barred from being put forward in court) was unsealed last week, some notable celebrities reportedly have backtracked on their public displays of support and seemingly unliked the Pirates of The Caribbean actor's post.

Supermodel Bella Hadid was amongst those who liked Depp's post-trial statement. However, if that's true, that like can no longer be seen today.

Another big celebrity Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actor, has also reportedly removed her like from the post.

A list compiled by Reddit users also suggests that the likes of Elle Fanning, Jennifer Coolidge and Orlando Bloom originally liked the post too, but none of their names are visible against it now.

However, Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Dominic Fike and Naomi Campbell have left their likes and/or supportive comments on Johnny Depp's post intact.