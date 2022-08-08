PCB finalises three venues for Pak vs Eng Test series: sources

— AFP/File

KARACHI: For the Test series against England, scheduled in December this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi as venues.

England are due to arrive in Pakistan in December to play three Test matches, source told Geo News. Ahead of the Test series, England will also play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore before the T20 World Cup.

“The PCB has finalised Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi as venues for the three-Test series,” the source shared.

The PCB, according to the source, has already shared the proposed itinerary of the Test series with the England Cricket Board (ECB) and both the boards have agreed in principle on the program.

According to the proposed itinerary for the three-Test series, the series will start in Rawalpindi on December 1, followed by the second Test in Multan on Dec 9, and the third one in Karachi on Dec 17.

The source, however, added that while venues have been agreed the dates of the matches are subject to the logistics of the series.

This will be England’s first Test series in Pakistan since it toured the country last in 2005.