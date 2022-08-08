Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still close to Queen Elizabeth

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is still very close to Queen Elizabeth despite stepping down as senior royal family member.



According to the Entertainment Daily, it is thought Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and Meghan have remained close to the monarch.

Although, the Queen refrained from wishing Meghan publicly on her 41st birthday, royal expert Richard Palmer told the Express, “It is thought the Queen congratulated Meghan privately.”

He also disclosed the real reason why Queen did not wish Meghan publicly.

The report says it has been claimed protocol has changed when it comes to celebrating non-working royal birthdays.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly also invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Balmoral estate for summer holidays to spend some quality time with them and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The couple also visited Queen with their kids on her platinum jubilee.