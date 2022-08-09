 
August 08, 2022
Entertainment

PSY and Suga's 'That That' flies past 300 million views on YouTube

PSY's and BTS Suga's MV becomes first Kpop MV of 2022 to secure 300 million views

By Web Desk
August 09, 2022
PSY's and BTS Suga's video for 'That That' is the first K-Pop video of 2022 to secure 300 million views 

PSY and Suga's collaboration, That That,  has managed to cross an impressive  YouTube milestone with 300+ million views!

On August 7, the music video for That That, produced by Suga in addition to featuring him as an artist, surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

The music video for That That was originally released on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over 99 days and 19 hours to hit the 300 million mark.

With this, That That becomes the first K-pop music video of 2022 to reach 300 million views.

It is also PSY’s sixth music video to achieve the feat following Gangnam Style, Gentleman, Hangover, Daddy, and Oppa is Just My Style (an alternate version of Gangnam Style featuring HyunA).