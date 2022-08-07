Queen ‘runs out of patience’ over Meghan Markle misusing her title

Queen Elizabeth allegedly has had enough of Meghan Markle using her royal title for her own good.
National Enquirer, in its august 15 issue, claimed that Her Majesty took necessary steps to ensure that monarchy would survive.
“Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy.
“As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centred newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America.
“The truth is it’s the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself and Harry is her meal ticket,” the source said.
The insider further claimed: “She hates that the Duchess of Sussex betrayed her. Now, Meghan seems set to use her title for an ambitious career in politics – a total no-no for British royalty.
“I’m told Her Majesty has run out of patience with the woman who keeps thumbing her nose at the royals. And she’s letting it be known behind palace doors,” the source said.
Meghan Markle reportedly hated being considered ‘unimportant’ within the Royal Family
Prince Harry’s memoir would be ‘intimate’ and ‘heartfelt.’
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating.
Amber Heard’s $47-50 million loss at Johnny Depp comes to light in serious of unsealed docs
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his family battles ‘on his behalf’
Queen Elizabeth made Kate Middleton feel her welcome in royal family