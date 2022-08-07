David Beckham shares special moments with daughter Harper in sweet videos

David Beckham left fans in awe with the sweet videos that he posted on social media.

The former footballer, 47, turned to Instagram and shared some fun moments with his youngest child as the pair enjoyed watching The Weekend in concert in Miami.

In the first clip, dad David started singing along out of time, as Harper turns the camera on him, and they both broke out in hysterics!

Captioning the videos, David wrote: "Embarrassing dad moment, timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami. THAT SMILE."

In other clips, the doting dad captured his daughter beaming as she sang away to I Feel it Coming and Take my Breath. He also shared a sweet photo posing alongside Harper and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (known professionally as The Weekend) and the pair looked happier than ever.

The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans flocked to comment on a sweet evening out. One fan wrote: "She’s so cute and growing up so fast," with a heart-eyes emoji.

A second wrote: "The happiness of Harper’s face says it all. Live music = that kind of joy."

A third added: "Wonderful memories your beautiful daughter will never forget!" A fourth replied: "Love your bond with your family."

The family has spent the past few weeks living it up in Miami but has not been joined by eldest Beckham child Brooklyn or his new bride Nicola Peltz.



