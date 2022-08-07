Nicola Peltz reunites with billionaire father amid feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has apparently reunited with her billionaire father Nelson Peltz amid feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



Nicola, 27 who tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham in April, turned to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet photo with her father.

In the picture, Nelson can be seen hugging the daughter.

Nicola wrote in the caption, “Thank you for always having my back, I love you so much dad.”

The apparent father-daughter reunion happened a day after Nicola seemingly opened up about her rift with mother-in-law in a cryptic post.

In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.”



