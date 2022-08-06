Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez were 'never good buddies,' reveals friend

File Footage

Johnny Depp's friend has put all the social media rumours to rest revealing that the actor and his attorney Camille Vasquez were "never good buddies."



A friend of the Pirates of the Caribbean star told The New York Post that despite the speculations, Depp, 59, and Vasquez, 38, maintained a strict attorney-client relation.

The rumours began when Vasquez was captured giving Depp a hug during the high profile defamation case against the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard.

Later, at Depp’s concert in Prague in July, the lawyer attended the gig with her boyfriend and was seen giving an ornate necklace to him which he accepted with a warm smile on his face.

However, the friend of the star debunked the online rumours, saying, “Camille did a great job … but he and Camille were never good buddies.”

“Johnny was fighting for his life and she was under his employ to get it done,” the source added. “If you’re in a foxhole, you may not go out for beers with the other people in the foxhole, but you all want to win.”

Previously, in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Morning, Vasquez addressed the rumours as she told the host that, "It was disappointing to hear them."

The host then said that people might have thought that something is going on between the pair because Depp and Vasquez were kind of “touchy feely.”

"Sure but I'm touchy feely with everyone," Vasquez replied. "That's just who I am. I'm naturally described as a warm person and I don't think there's anything wrong with caring for your clients. Right?"

"I was fighting for his life, his name. It's perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand and give him a hug, and make him feel like he was protected," she noted.

"We all were that way with each other and with him. Just supportive and protective," added Vasquez.