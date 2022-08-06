 
Saturday August 06, 2022
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out official status update today

WhatsApp users can listen while chatting with others and can even record, pause, and continue voice messages when ready

By Web Desk
August 06, 2022
The image shows a WhatsApp logo.

The world's most widely used messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an official status update today, according to a report.

WABetainfo stated voice messaging will get easier while users will be able to hear the story faster.

It further added that WhatsApp users can listen while chatting with others and can even record, pause, and continue voice messages when ready.