Deepika Padukone smashes her way through viral challenge: Watch

Deepika Padukone uploaded a video on her Instagram of herself taking the chopstick challenge

Deepika Padukone uploaded a video on her Instagram where she could be seen taking up the chopstick challenge, reported NDTV.

Padukone’s team gave her the challenge where she had to pick up maximum candies within 60 seconds with the use of chopsticks.

Before listening to the rules of the game, the actress reacted by saying: “But that’s not possible because you're challenging the functionality of a chopstick”, however, she still took up the challenge.

As per the game rules were: “Pick up maximum candies using chopsticks in 60 seconds and place them on the table. Dropped candies don't count. Start over if the chopsticks are dropped."

Despite the hesitation, the 36-year-old actress seemed confident when she said, "I'll win,” and started the game while her team looked on carefully and began counting the candies.

One team member was heard saying that she’s "cheating," to which she playfully responded: "You cheated."

Deepika’s Instagram caption read: “Flawless Victory!”.

The actress won the challenge with the collection of 17 candies within 60 seconds!

Check out the video below:







