Joo Won reveals he did 'a lot of changes' for Netflix’s 'Carter'

Joo Won opened up about his character in the upcoming Netflix film 'Carter'

Joo Won is all ready to return with the new Netflix action film Carter, directed by Jung Byung-gil, and recently opened up about his character.

During a press conference held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul on Tuesday, August 2, Joo said, "Carter is a new kind of action film. I hope that through this film, we can spread Korean action films to the world.”

Joo Won plays a Korean American CIA operative named Carter, who wakes up one day without any memories. Even his identity escapes him. As a mystery virus spreads from the Demilitarized Zone, the only thing he has to rely on is an anonymous voice, which assigns him a number of missions.

The actor claimed that he had put on 7kg weight, shaved his head, and acquired temporary tattoos to fit his role.

“I changed my appearance a lot. So, after the shooting was over, it was especially hard for me to get out of the character,” Won said.

Carter will be released on Netflix this Friday, August 5.