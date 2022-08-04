Nooh Dastagir wins maiden gold medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

A proud moment for Pakistan as Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt bagged maiden gold medal in Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.
In 109+kg category, Nooh Butt lifted 173kg in snatch while in clean and jerk, he lifted 232kg and set another record. Overall, Butt lifted 405kg which is also a record in CWG 2022.
Following victory in CWG 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Nooh Butt. In a Tweet PM said “Well done, Butt Saab.”
In the 2018 CWG, Butt won the bronze medal in the 105+kg category, while he also won a Silver medal in the weightlifting championship in CWG last year in December.
It is the second time Pakistan has won the gold medal in CWG's weightlifting event. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the gold medal for Pakistan in the 85kg category.
During CWG 2022, Pakistan has also won bronze medal as judoka Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent.
Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round earlier in the 90kg category. This was his first ever 90kg event as the Pakistani player has always played in the 100kg category.
