Britney Spears slams Catholic church for refusing to host her wedding

Pop music icon Britney Spears has recently shared that she wanted to marry in a Catholic Church.

The Stronger singer slammed a Catholic church for not letting her marry Sam Asghari at the house of prayer because she is not a practicing member.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID !!!!” the pop star captioned a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing the inside of a church during an unidentified couple’s wedding.

“I wanted to go every Sunday … it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID !!!!” she continued. “Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST !!!!”

Spears, who was raised Southern Baptist but has also studied Kabbalah, then asked her 41.8 million social media followers, “Isn’t church supposed to be open to all?

The Toxic singer’s fans flooded the comments section to react to her post, with some making light of the situation while others defended the house of worship, explaining that most Catholic churches require at least one partner to practice the religion in order to get married there.



“Britney coming for the church. Iconic,” one person commented.

“Godney has spoken,” a second fan wrote.



