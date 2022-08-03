Will royal family send birthday greetings to Meghan Markle? Expert answers

The royal family is not interested in airing dirty laundry on Meghan Markle birthday, says expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who turns 41 on Thursday, will get birthday greetings from the the royals across the pond to put a band aid on their rift, says expert.
Royal expert Phil Dampier said: "I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.
"I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out."
While the family is not "obliged to give her messages on her birthday" they did so as "they don't want to make it worse," Dampier said.
Meghan Markle made matters worse with the royals after her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, where she accused the family of showing signs of racism towards her.
Meghan Markle warned against flexing her royal status since it may end up ‘useless’ very soon
Queen's Windsor Castle was intruded by Jaswant Singh Chail
Tom Bower says his book has details that indicate who made racist comment
Victoria Beckham does not want Brooklyn to drift apart from family
Ryan Gosling is dad to two girls, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with partner Eva Mendes
Demi Lovato says she is gender fluid and content with her life