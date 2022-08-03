‘Bankrupt’ Amber Heard ‘learning hard financial lessons’ after Johnny Depp case

Lawyers warn Amber Heard is currently in the midst of learning some very hard financial lessons since her defamation case against Johnny Depp.

This observation and claim have been made by attorney Andrew Lieb, in an interview with Newsweek.

He made some shocking admissions to the publication and started by pointing out the ‘hard insurance lessons’ many people fail to learn before getting themselves into troubles beyond their financial means.



He was quoted saying, “People wrongfully assume that their insurance company will cover all of their liability because they only read their binders and rarely study their actual policy when paying for insurance.”

Lieb also went on to add, “However, an insurance policy is written so that it appears to cover everything at first glance and only when one reads the exclusions and endorsements does one learn what is truly covered.”

"This is a lesson that Ms Heard is now learning the hard way," Lieb said. "Simply, your insurance is not a grant of permission to intentionally hurt others."