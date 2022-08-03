 
Elon Musk's achievements fail to impress his father: 'I'm not proud of my son', says Errol

Errol Musk reveals his favorite child is Elon's brother Kimbal

By Web Desk
August 03, 2022
Elon Musk's dad Errol Musk called the world's richest man fat and said he's not proud of his son, according to a report.

Errol jumped on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia Monday, telling the hosts he's not proud of Elon for creating game-changing technology and becoming a billionaire.

The 76-year-old said: "You know, we are a family that have (sic) been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."

Errol revealed his favorite child is Elon's brother, Kimbal, whom he called his "pride and joy."

He reportedly shaded Elon after being asked about the photos of his son on vacation in Greece, saying "Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly," and urging him to take a weight loss product. He also went on to say he has a fleet of cars, but not a single Tesla.