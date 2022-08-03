Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan take to Koffee with Karan for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' promo

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be seen in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, reported Pinkvilla.
On Tuesday, Karan Johar released a promo of the next episode, leaving fans overwhelmed to see the Laal Singh Chaddha stars on the show.
In a short teaser of the upcoming episode, the Laal Singh Chaddha pair can be seen spilling the beans.
The teaser included a snippet from a segment where both Aamir and Kareena are seen questioning each other.
During this segment, Aamir asked Kareena, “What’s the one thing that you would tolerate about me?"
To this, Kareena replied that Aamir takes 100s of days to complete a film while Akshay Kumar wraps one up in 30 days!
Meanwhile, Aamir will also be seen talking about comparisons between Laal Singh Chaddha and Forest Gump.
As per Khan, the comparisons were completely reasonable.
Laal Singh Chaddha is set to be released on August 11, 2022.
