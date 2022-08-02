Prince William told Chloe Kelly 'you're so powerful', lip reading expert reveals

Prince William’s conversation with English footballer Chloe Kelly at the Euro 2022 final has been revealed by a lip-reading expert.

According to Juliet Sullivan, the Duke of Cambridge praised Kelly and also expressed being ‘so, so proud’ of Jill Scott’ during the medal ceremony on Sunday night.

Sullivan said that Prince William told the striker, who scored the winning goal, “Well done, you were so powerful.”

Jill Scott and Prince William at Euro 2022 final

The Duke also gave a hug to Jill Scott before telling her: “I am so so proud of you.”

Scott and William have known each other for 10 years as the footballer wiped out the Duke at a charity event.

Talking about the incident, she said, “The running joke whenever he sees us is, "No yellow cards this tournament Jill!"'