Princess Eugenie birthday gift for Meghan Markle disclosed

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s birthday gift for Meghan Markle has been disclosed amid Megxit controversy.
According to the Daily Star, Prince Andrew’s younger daughter Eugenie presented a unique gift to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday, showing support to her following Megxit.
Princess Eugenie announced thoughtful present for the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram to mark her birthday with ‘40 minutes of mentorship’ for women around the world.
Eugenie had said in her stories: "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce."
Eugenie had shared the story with some stickers, of these one saying, "Happy birthday."
Royal fans see this unique gift as a show of support to Meghan Markle.
