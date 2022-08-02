What will happen if prohibited funding proves against PTI?

Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: All the lawmakers of PTI will be disqualified and its offices will be sealed if prohibited funding is proved against the party, said Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad.

Talking to Geo News ahead of the Election Commission's verdict in the prohibited funding case, Kanwar Dilshad said that in case the verdict comes against PTI and the commission says the party received prohibited funding, then the body will send a reference to the federal government.

Dilshad said that once the government receives the reference, it will then move the Supreme Court and file a reference against the party under Article 17.

The apex court will then hold a hearing with a full bench, he said.



Before the government sends a reference, Dilshad said, the PTI can also challenge the Election Commission's order in the apex court.

In case the SC bans the party, then all the accounts will be frozen, the offices will be sealed, and all the members of parliament will lose their status as lawmakers.

"A pandora's box will open as Akbar S Babar has such evidence," he added.