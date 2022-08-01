Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox’s heartwarming wishes for Lisa Kudrow on birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared sweet birthday tributes for their Friends’ co-star Lisa Kudrow celebrating her turning 59.

Taking to Instagram stories, The Morning Show star dropped a throwback pictures with the birthday girl from 2003 People's Choice Awards following a still of them from the hit comedy show.

“Happy Birthday Lisa Kudrow,” the actor captioned the first image while added, “I LOVE YOU,” on the second one.

The third tribute was a recent selfie of the duo featuring Aniston planning a sweet kiss on Kudrow’s head.

Cox also shared a gushing tribute for Kudrow as she shared a recent video with the actor to celebrate her big day.

"Happy Birthday loot," the Scream actor captioned the video. "You make everything better. And funnier!"

The trio played the iconic characters of Rachel Green, Mocica Geller and Phoebe Buffay on the NBC's famous comedy sitcom for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The stars have remained friends almost two decades after the show ended.