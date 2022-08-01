J-Hope's heartfelt reply to V melts fans

It's an emotional moment for the ARMYs when they see BTS members shed tears.

While it's evident how other BTS members feel during an emotional breakdown, fans speculate about J-hope's approach in the emotional moments.

J-Hope, one of the group's emotionally sensitive members, also shared his opinion about those moments.

J-Hope is a vibrant group member who often looks bright but shows his strict side while instructing his team about the dance.

However, his emotional sensitivity becomes evident when the group's youngest members shed their tears, too.

Once Jungkook cried onstage, for which all other members stayed by his side. J-Hope asked himself, "How come I get so sad when I see Jungkook cry" to which Jimin replied, "I thought I'm the one who makes u cry."

The conversation continued when V asked J-hope, "Hyung, what about me," to which J-Hope gave a heartfelt reply, and the fans could not get over it. "When you cry, I'm almost… My entire body will be dried up from crying so much!"

It's always heart warming to see BTS members genuinely care for one another.