Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89

Actress Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Lieutenant Uhara in the “Star Trek” television series, has died at 89, her son posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Kyle Johnson, her son, wrote on Nichols’ official Facebook page.
“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and draw inspiration,” Johnson wrote.
List of underrated K-Pop stars who deserve more appreciation
Prince William wants to get a ‘slice of American pie’
Prince Charles receiving donations from the Bin Laden family has ‘risked degrading the monarchy'
Korean girl group cancels 'Inkigayo' performance amidst Isa's ankle injury
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa recently opened up on the singer's marriage with Ben Affleck
Prince William still has a scar on his leg which he got during his tackle with English footballer