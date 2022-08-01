Lil Durk says will take a break after accident at Lollapalooza

Lil Durk said he will take a break to focus on his health after being hit by an explosive pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday.
According to reports, the rapper was in the middle of performing his 2020 hit “Back In Blood,” when he accidentally walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares.
Videos on social media show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes with his shirt after the incident.
Stage crew quickly ran to his aid as someone on the microphone was heard saying,
The rapper on Sunday shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering his right eye.
“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”
List of underrated K-Pop stars who deserve more appreciation
Prince William wants to get a ‘slice of American pie’
Prince Charles receiving donations from the Bin Laden family has ‘risked degrading the monarchy'
Korean girl group cancels 'Inkigayo' performance amidst Isa's ankle injury
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa recently opened up on the singer's marriage with Ben Affleck
Prince William still has a scar on his leg which he got during his tackle with English footballer