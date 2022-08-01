Lil Durk says will take a break after accident at Lollapalooza

Lil Durk said he will take a break to focus on his health after being hit by an explosive pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday.

According to reports, the rapper was in the middle of performing his 2020 hit “Back In Blood,” when he accidentally walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares.

Videos on social media show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes with his shirt after the incident.

Stage crew quickly ran to his aid as someone on the microphone was heard saying,

The rapper on Sunday shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering his right eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”