Sunday July 31, 2022
BTS RM gives a shout-out to Cold Play's Chris Martin on his recent trip to Switzerland

RM proved his friendship with Chris Martin is quite strong

By Web Desk
July 31, 2022
RM has a sweet message for Chris Martin
BTS’s RM took fans on a virtual tour to Art Basal, the most famous art fair in Switzerland during his individual vlog uploaded on July 30.

RM is a collector and admirer of art. On many occasions he was seen admiring or capturing pieces of art during his solo trips or during BTS’ scheduled trips.

On his recent art related outing, RM flew all the way to Switzerland. He confirmed that he flew there to attend the Art Basel; 'it’s always been his dream to attend the art festival', calling it “the best art festival in the world with the longest history.”

BTS RM gives a shout-out to Cold Plays Chris Martin on his recent trip to Switzerland

RM visited Fondation Beyeler, which features the art collection of Hildy and Ernst Beyeler. While checking out the collection, RM spotted a striking name amongst the designers. Excitedly he said, “I have a breaking news for you guys, Cold Play’s Chris Martin made a chair.”

RM had a hilarious reaction to the similarity in names, as the designer of the chair was also named Chris Martin. RM sent a special message to singer Chris Martin to call him when he sees his vlog and gave him a praise “You’re amazing.”

BTS with Coldplays Chris Martin
It was a friendly banter that RM pulled on Chris Martin.

Checkout RM's full vlog here: