Grenade blast at Afghan cricket match killed two spectators: police

Scenes following the blast in Kabul's cricket stadium. — Screengrab/File

KABUL: A grenade that exploded during a match at Afghanistan’s main cricket stadium killed two spectators, police said Saturday, a day after the blast.

At the time of the explosion, hundreds of people were at the domestic T20 league match at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

When contacted after the blast, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said it was caused by a grenade, but did not offer any details on casualties.

Nasseb Khan, the chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board, had tweeted that four spectators were wounded in the explosion.

On Saturday, Zadran said the blast had killed two spectators.

“One died on the spot while the other succumbed later to his injuries,” he told AFP.

While levels of violence in Afghanistan have fallen since the Taliban’s takeover in August last year, Daesh has carried out several bombings and gun attacks in recent months.

This year’s edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League — its eighth season — is the first such tournament since the Taliban seized power.

Its eight teams have many players from the country’s national team.

Cricket is a popular sport in Afghanistan, with many of its players gaining international recognition.