Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young to reunite in new webtoon based drama

Lee Seung Gi And Lee Se Young come Close to Dating in the new upcoming Drama of KBS 2TV's Love According to the Law has been released.

A drama based on the popular web book of the same name, Love According to the Law. It is a romantic comedy about Kim Yu Ri, an eccentric lawyer who moves in with Kim Jung Ho, a brilliant former prosecutor-turned-libertine landlord.

One of the producers of Love According to the Law commented to soompi that “The moment Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young started walking towards us for the cherry blossom scene, which was our first shoot, I thought, This is Kim Jung Ho and Kim Yu Ri in the flesh.'”

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young, who co-starred in the popular drama Hwayugi four years ago, will notably reunite in this drama.

Love According to Law is scheduled to premiere on August 29 KST.